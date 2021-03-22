Indians living in the state of Hessen in Germany, for the first time in the state's political history, are actively participating in the upcoming state elections on March 14, 2021. It is a historical moment for India. There are around 30 candidates of Indian origin who are contesting in elections for three different types of offices i.e., Foreign Representative, Area Representative, and City Parliament.

The top candidate from Frankfurt, Mr. Rahul Kumar is the inspiration and motivation behind this movement. He has been successfully working as a Magistrate Member for the city of Kelsterbach in Hessen since 2010. Kumar and his team not only created a team but also got selected as the main contestants from different towns/cities across the Frankfurt region.

For the first time, Kumar's team also managed to include Hindi and Punjabi languages in Frankfurt Government AAP (Guide). Visit- https://frankfurt.de/aktuelle-meldung/meldungen/frauen-guide-app. Currently, Mr. Rahul Kumar is the National Vice-President of the Junge FREIE Waehler (JFW) Germany. Mr. AK Tuwari is the current President of MOR.

The number of registered candidates was so high, that they needed to form two parties with names FREIE WÄHLER and BHARAT. The election results will be announced one week after the day of the elections. Candidates have great hopes of winning from each city with the maximum number of votes. In addition, the Indians in Frankfurt are enthusiastic about supporting their representatives.

All the candidates have worked really hard to organize the whole election process. They have put in their best efforts into the required verification and other processes. The promotions were done via various mediums like social media, newspapers, flyers, posters, and a large number of video campaigns in multiple languages. People being more politically aware and exposed to technology helped the process of promotion.

