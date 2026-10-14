Massive oil, gas drilling about to begin in Greenland: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that "massive oil, gas and mineral exploitation is getting ready to begin" in Greenland. He did not provide further details about the operation. "There are experts that are saying....the amount of easily available oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the world," he wrote on Truth Social. Trump has repeatedly threatened to take control of Greenland or access its natural resources since returning to the White House.
Oil potential
Researchers dispute Trump's claims about oil availability
Researchers have argued that extracting minerals from Greenland would be difficult and expensive, as many of the island's deposits are located in remote areas above the Arctic Circle.
Approximately 80% of Greenland is covered by a mile-thick polar ice sheet.
Its government had stopped issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021, citing environmental and climate concerns
Diplomatic deal
US, Denmark, and Greenland signed deal to ease tensions
Last month, the United States, Denmark, and Greenland signed an agreement to ease tensions following Trump's threats to annex the strategically located island.
The deal acknowledges Denmark's sovereignty and Greenlanders's right to self-determination but also expands the US military's role on the island with plans for two new military bases and "Golden Dome" missile defense system.
It also does not mention oil or gas exploitation explicitly but acknowledges "minerals cooperation" and "cooperation on economic development and business promotion" without specifics.
Security concerns
Trump emphasizes Greenland's strategic importance to US national security
In his Truth Social post, Trump linked Greenland's strategic importance to US national security.
He wrote, "Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived."
He said Greenland "gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!"