Massive oil, gas drilling about to begin in Greenland: Trump 

Last month, the United States, Denmark, and Greenland signed an agreement to ease tensions following Trump's threats to annex the strategically located island.

The deal acknowledges Denmark's sovereignty and Greenlanders's right to self-determination but also expands the US military's role on the island with plans for two new military bases and "Golden ⁠Dome" missile defense system.

It also does not mention oil or gas exploitation explicitly but acknowledges "minerals cooperation" and "cooperation on economic development and business promotion" without specifics.