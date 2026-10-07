Harry-Meghan to apologize to William and Kate for Oprah interview?
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to apologize to the British royal family for their controversial comments during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, Markle revealed that there were "concerns and conversations" within the Royal Family about how dark their son Archie's skin might be before his birth. This revelation sparked a major controversy and allegations of racism within the royal family.
Source
'They would need to eat humble pie'
A source told Express.co.uk, "Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the UK that they would need to eat humble pie."
"Their one big regret about leaving the royal family for the US was their interview with Oprah, and Meghan knows her biggest mistake was her claim that a royal family member had discussed Archie's skin color."
Reconciliation hopes
The couple is optimistic about their UK return
The source further revealed, "They both know they're hot-headed and realise they took things too far, and they should have kept quiet."
"They really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologise."
The couple is also "feeling optimistic about being back in the UK" and hope for their children to bond with their cousins.
Meanwhile, Harry and Markle returned to the UK in August after living in California for six years.