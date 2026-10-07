Harry-Meghan to apologize to William and Kate for Oprah interview?

The source further revealed, "They both know they're hot-headed and realise they took things too far, and they should have kept quiet."

"They really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologise."

The couple is also "feeling optimistic about being back in the UK" and hope for their children to bond with their cousins.

Meanwhile, Harry and Markle returned to the UK in August after living in California for six years.