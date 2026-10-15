Harry-Meghan make first official joint appearance since UK move
What's the story
The Duchess and Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, made their first official joint appearance since moving back to the United Kingdom. The couple visited Nottingham on Thursday, a city that holds sentimental value for them. They were greeted by a crowd of around 100 people at 10:35am local time as they entered the Community Recording Studio (CRS). Markle told the crowd, "It's great to be back."
Nostalgic return
Markle was shown a photo from their 2017 Nottingham visit
During their visit, the couple greeted well-wishers, shook hands with children and received flowers and a helium balloon.
Markle was shown a photo from their 2017 Nottingham visit.
It was the couple's first official royal outing, coming just four days after they announced their engagement.
She replied, "That's so special."
Youth empowerment
Markle joined young girls in a confidence-building workshop
The couple's visit to the CRS was aimed at supporting young people through music and creative activities.
Harry met Jah Digga, a musician and youth mentor who benefited from CRS.
Markle joined young girls in a confidence-building workshop.
They also attended an acting workshop led by Andre Squire, highlighting the importance of creative opportunities for youth development.
New beginnings
'They're both excited to focus more on their work'
After moving back to the UK with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, Markle's Nottingham visit was her first official engagement.
A source told PEOPLE that after settling in, they are now focusing on work.
"They're both excited to focus more on their work and the projects that matter to them," the source said.