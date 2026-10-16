PM Modi to visit Canada in December, Mark Carney confirms
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11 and 12, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed. The announcement was made during Carney's interaction with visitors at a Calgary restaurant. He said PM Modi would be visiting Toronto and Ottawa, adding that there may be more stops on the itinerary. The visit comes as Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is on a six-day trade mission in India.
Diplomatic dialogue
Indian High Commission confirms PM's visit
The High Commission of India in Ottawa confirmed PM Modi's visit after a phone call between the two leaders.
The Indian High Commission said on X, "Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11-12 December 2026."
During their conversation, they agreed to build on recent positive momentum in bilateral relations and work toward concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security, and people-to-people ties.
Trade talks
India-Canada CEPA expected to be finalized by year-end
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to finalize a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) soon. The CEPA is expected to help double bilateral trade by 2030.
PM Modi described the exchange as warm and productive, reiterating the importance of strengthening the India-Canada strategic partnership.
The visit comes as both nations look to finalize a trade pact by year-end.
Diplomatic thaw
Visit comes after years of tension between 2 nations
The visit comes after years of tension between the two nations.
In 2023, then-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged "credible allegations" of Indian government involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
A year later, Canada's RCMP and federal government accused Indian diplomats in Canada of clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity, including homicides and extortion, leading to mutual expulsions of diplomats.
However, since Carney came to power last year, Canada's tone toward India has changed significantly.
Investigation update
RCMP says no current links to transnational repression
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said in March that there are no current criminal links connecting India to transnational repression in Canada.
The two nations have also improved their ties as they face high tariffs unleashed by US President Donald Trump.
This visit marks a significant step toward mending relations between India and Canada as both countries look to diversify their trading options.