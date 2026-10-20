Rare pictures of Suu Kyi released after King Charles's intervention
What's the story
The Myanmar regime has released rare photographs of Aung San Suu Kyi, showing her receiving presents from Britain's King Charles. The pictures were released after King Charles III made a personal intervention, reaching out with diplomatic correspondence to her undisclosed location, where she is kept under house arrest. The gifts included a sealed letter and two books on environmental matters. The meeting lasted only 10 minutes and was held in a wood-paneled room with two officials present.
Detention details
Suu Kyi's detention
Suu Kyi, 81, is currently serving multiple sentences under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw.
Her detention follows a military coup in 2021 that ousted her government and sparked a civil war. She was subsequently convicted of multiple offenses, including corruption, incitement, and election fraud.
The coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, was installed as civilian president in April after widely condemned elections.
In April, her sentence was reduced to 18 years and she was moved to house arrest.
Family plea
Son Kim Aris welcomes King Charles's gesture
Suu Kyi's son Kim Aris, who lives in London, welcomed King Charles's "thoughtful gesture" but stressed it shouldn't distract from her ongoing detention.
He said, "I take comfort in knowing that my mother remains in the thoughts of His Majesty King Charles III, and I sincerely appreciate his kind gesture in sending her books."
Aris also called for regular contact between Suu Kyi and her family, independent medical access, and her immediate release.
Diplomatic efforts
Myanmar military leaders isolated from ASEAN summits since coup
Since the coup, Myanmar's military leaders have been isolated from high-level ASEAN summits due to their failure to implement a regional peace plan, while Hlaing remains under US sanctions for human rights abuses, including the 2016-2017 mass killings and expulsions of Rohingya Muslims.
Hlaing has made efforts to reach out to Donald Trump's administration, saying in a September interview with Time magazine that "it would be ideal if the US could cooperate with us."
Documentary release
Myanmar has always denied accusations of genocide
Myanmar has long disputed claims of genocide, and Suu Kyi, who was state counselor at the time of the atrocities, defended the country in the international court of justice.
It attempted to halt the case but the court rejected all preliminary objections.
In March 2022, the UN Human Rights Office also warned that the junta was carrying out widespread and systematic abuses against civilians, which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.