Rare pictures of Suu Kyi released after King Charles's intervention 

Suu Kyi, 81, is currently serving multiple sentences under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw.

Her detention follows a military coup in 2021 that ousted her government and sparked a civil war. She was subsequently convicted of multiple offenses, including corruption, incitement, and election fraud.

The coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, was installed as civilian president in April after widely condemned elections.

In April, her sentence was reduced to 18 years and she was moved to house arrest.