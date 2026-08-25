Iran tried to kill 1 of my sons: Israel's Netanyahu
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran attempted to assassinate one of his sons. In an interview with Channel 14, he said, "Something incredible happened: Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill one of my sons." However, he did not disclose any details about the alleged assassination attempt or which of his two sons was targeted.
Security measures
Decision to extend protection for Netanyahu's family
The Israeli PM's claims come amid a decision by Israel's Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs to extend personal protection for his family.
The decision was taken in July, considering the increasing security threats due to regional tensions with Iran.
Netanyahu has two sons, Yair and Avner. Yair has been living in Miami since 2024 under Shin Bet protection, while Avner lives mostly in Israel.
Political context
Netanyahu's election campaign and security concerns
Netanyahu's comments come amid an election campaign in Israel, where he is facing Gadi Eisenkot.
The PM has an agreement with Shin Bet to provide security to his wife and sons for at least five years, even if he loses the elections.
He stressed the need for enhanced security for political leaders and their families, linking it to the alleged assassination attempt by Iran.
Call for calm
Netanyahu urges restraint during election campaign
The PM also urged political actors and the public to exercise restraint during the election campaign, saying threats to political figures make heightened security necessary.
"People need to show some restraint, especially during an election campaign," he said.
The claim of an assassination attempt comes amid continued security concerns in Israel after its prolonged confrontation with Iran and rising political tensions ahead of elections.