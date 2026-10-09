Indian-origin Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay awarded Nobel Peace Prize
What's the story
The 106th Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Indian-origin South African Jurist and former President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, Navanethem "Navi" Pillay. She was chosen for "her efforts to promote peace and international law." A total of 287 registered candidates (208 individuals and 79 organizations) had been shortlisted for the prize.
Background
Pillay's distinguished career as jurist
Pillay, of Indian Tamil origin, was the first non-white woman judge of the High Court of South Africa. At 85, she served as the UN Human Rights chief from 2008 to 2014 and as a judge of the International Criminal Court.
She is also one of the 25 leading figures on the Information and Democracy Commission launched by Reporters Without Borders.
Twitter Post
Announcement of Nobel Peace Prize 2026
BREAKING NEWS— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/97vurspw6z
History
Background of prize
The Nobel Peace Prize was created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in his will of 1895, which stipulated that a portion of his wealth be allocated to reward those who provide the "greatest benefit to humankind."
Since 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times: to 139 laureates, including 28 organizations.
Claim
Trump's claim to prize
Earlier, US President Donald Trump renewed his bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he has helped "settle" eight wars and "done stuff that nobody else has ever done," ahead of the Norwegian Nobel Committee's Friday announcement.
Notably, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave Trump her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal in January while seeking US support for her efforts.
Selection
How winner is chosen
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, made up of five members chosen by the Norwegian parliament (the Storting), selects the Nobel Peace Prize winner.
Individuals and organizations, such as lawmakers, university professors, and past laureates, nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. They submit their nominations to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by the annual deadline of January 31.