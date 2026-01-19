Trump's 'bold new approach' for 'Gaza Peace Board': $1B contribution

United States President Donald Trump has invited several countries, including India and Australia , to join his "Board of Peace" for Gaza. The board aims to oversee the next steps in Gaza after a ceasefire that started on October 10, 2025. Early media reports mentioned that a contribution of $1 billion guarantees permanent membership on this board, with the funds earmarked for rebuilding Gaza.

Acceptances confirmed Hungary, Vietnam accept Trump's invitation to 'Board of Peace' While the White House has pushed back on reports of a fixed membership fee, it stated that permanent membership is offered to countries demonstrating a deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity, which could include financial contributions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam have confirmed their acceptance to join the board. Other countries that have confirmed receiving invitations include Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, and Albania.

Announcement expected US to announce official 'Board of Peace' members soon However, it is still unclear how many countries have been invited in total. The United States is likely to announce the official list of board members at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which will be held between January 19 and 23. The board will oversee key tasks in Gaza, including forming a new Palestinian committee, deploying an international security force, disarming Hamas, and reconstructing the war-torn area.

Potential rival 'Board of Peace' could rival UN Security Council Trump's invitation letters stressed that this board would adopt "a bold new approach to resolving global conflict." His letters to world leaders emphasized that the Security Council had endorsed a US 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes creating this board. This move could potentially rival the UN Security Council, which has been blocked by US vetoes from taking action in Gaza.

Committee composition Executive committee includes prominent global figures The White House also announced an executive committee to implement the board's vision, but Israel objected that it "was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy." The executive committee comprises high-profile figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former British PM Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.