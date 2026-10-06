Pakistan, Turkey to send troops to Saudi Arabia

The joint statement issued after the Riyadh meeting did not specify what roles the deployed troops would fill once they arrive in Saudi Arabia.

However, it reaffirmed their "unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom's security and territorial integrity."

The trio also agreed "to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom."