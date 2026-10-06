Pakistan, Turkey to send troops to Saudi Arabia
What's the story
Pakistan and Turkey will send troops to Saudi Arabia under a new defense pact, the three countries announced on Monday. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting in Riyadh between representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. The alliance is aimed at countering increasing attacks from Yemen's Houthi forces.
Alliance strength
Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement
The pact brings together Turkey, which has the second-largest army in NATO, Pakistan, the only nuclear-armed state in the Islamic world, and Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region's leading power.
The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. This agreement commits them to assist each other if one of them is attacked.
Deployment details
Joint statement issued after Riyadh meeting
The joint statement issued after the Riyadh meeting did not specify what roles the deployed troops would fill once they arrive in Saudi Arabia.
However, it reaffirmed their "unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom's security and territorial integrity."
The trio also agreed "to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom."
Rising tensions
Saudi Arabia has been under repeated Houthi attacks
Saudi Arabia has been facing repeated Houthi attacks on its cities, oil infrastructure, and ships since Yemen's civil war reignited in July.
In September, the Houthis launched a new offensive, capturing vast areas from Yemen's Saudi-backed government. Currently, the Houthi rebels also hold the strategically important town of Mokha.
This comes as Riyadh supports a counteroffensive to retake Houthi-held territory.