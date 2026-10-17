Pakistan: 20 police trainees abducted by armed men in Balochistan
What's the story
In Pakistan's Balochistan province, 20 under-training police personnel were kidnapped by armed men suspected to be Baloch separatists. The incident took place on Friday evening in the Gorgina area of Mastung district when the recruits were on their way home from the Kalat Recruit Training Centre. The kidnappers intercepted a passenger van and took away the police trainees.
Manhunt launched
Security forces launch manhunt to trace missing recruits
Following the abduction of the police trainees, Pakistan's security forces have launched a manhunt.
Checkpoints have been set up in and around Mastung as part of their efforts to trace the missing recruits.
Security has also been beefed up across neighboring cities amid ongoing investigations into this kidnapping case.
In a separate incident, armed Baloch separatists torched cargo-laden trucks near Turbat. Investigations into the incident are underway.
Human rights concerns
Schoolteacher abducted by security forces, found dead
On Thursday, a schoolteacher's body was found in Pasni after he was allegedly whisked away by Pakistani security forces.
The teacher, Parvez, taught Arabic at Government High School Babbar Shor and hailed from Pedarak in Kech district.
His family remained unaware of his whereabouts until his body was recovered and handed over to them the next day.
BYC report
Enforced disappearances in Balochistan this year
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported several cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan this year.
In August, the BYC said Hathim Baloch, a teacher from Panjgur, was found dead weeks after allegedly being abducted by state-backed armed groups.
Earlier in January, two bodies were found in Berith Awaran district, including Ayaz Baloch's, who had reportedly been detained by Pakistani forces in October 2025 and remained missing until his body was recovered.