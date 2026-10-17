Pakistan: 20 police trainees abducted by armed men in Balochistan

Following the abduction of the police trainees, Pakistan's security forces have launched a manhunt.

Checkpoints have been set up in and around Mastung as part of their efforts to trace the missing recruits.

Security has also been beefed up across neighboring cities amid ongoing investigations into this kidnapping case.

In a separate incident, armed Baloch separatists torched cargo-laden trucks near Turbat. Investigations into the incident are underway.