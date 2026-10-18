Pope Leo XIV addresses public after lung cancer surgery
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance on Sunday after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. The 71-year-old pontiff addressed the crowd in St Peter's Square from a window of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace. He assured his followers that he would gradually resume his duties with God's help and their prayers. "Having overcome this delicate phase... I will now gradually resume my activities, always with the help of God and your prayers," he said during the address.
Surgery details
Pope Leo had lung cancer surgery
The surgery, which took place on Tuesday, involved the removal of the lower lobe of his right lung. It confirmed that he had adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Tests are underway to determine if further treatment is needed.
The pontiff was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, four days after the operation. He thanked well-wishers as he left and said he was feeling "much better."
Recovery progress
Pope's recovery
Despite the surgery, Pope Leo XIV has been recovering well. He has held meetings with senior aides, celebrated Mass in a makeshift hospital chapel, and even spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
His surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, said there were "no clinical reasons" to rule out his upcoming trip to Latin America from November 6-17.
The trip will include a dozen flights and two helicopter rides to high-altitude locations.
Health concerns
Impact on papacy
The surgery had raised concerns about how the pontiff's health would impact his role as the head of the Catholic Church, which has around 1.4 billion members.
However, after his discharge from hospital, Pope Leo XIV assured that he was recovering well and would soon resume his public duties.
The results of ongoing tests will determine if any additional treatment is required as he continues to recover and prepare for future engagements.