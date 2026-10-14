Pope, diagnosed with lung cancer, undergoes surgery
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said. The 71-year-old pontiff had a lower lobe of his right lung removed in a 90-minute procedure. "Intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, as suspected from preoperative test. Following the surgery, the Pope woke up normally and, after a brief period of observation, returned to his room, " the Vatican said, calling the operation successful and without complications.
Medical discovery
Nodule detected during routine checks
The lung nodule was first discovered during routine checks, after which the Pope announced his surgery plans on Sunday from St. Peter's Square.
He had said that the growth was "contained" and found "at a very early stage."
The Vatican stressed that the pontiff had no symptoms of infection or illness before being diagnosed with pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer.
Recovery timeline
Pope's recovery priority; Latin America trip in early November
The Vatican has cleared the Pope's schedule until October 20 to allow for his recovery.
Cardinal Kikuchi Tarcisio Isao of Tokyo revealed that the pontiff felt "nothing wrong" physically during their audience on Monday.
The Pope is expected to travel to Latin America in early November, with a significant visit planned for Peru, where he served as a missionary and Bishop for many years.
Official statements
Vatican secretary, Catholics pray for pontiff's health
Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin admitted he was worried about the diagnosis but was reassured by the Pope's "serenity."
He said the news was like a "bolt from the blue," but cardinals remained confident in his recovery.
Outside Gemelli Hospital, some Catholics gathered to pray for the pontiff's health. Carla, one of them, told BBC, "He seems calm, so we are calm too - even though illness is always unpleasant." "We will wait here and pray."