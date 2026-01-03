Prince Harry won't return to his charity amid leadership dispute

Prince Harry , Duke of Sussex, will not return to Sentebale, the HIV/AIDS charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. The decision comes amid a bitter leadership dispute that has left the organization "too tarnished," reported People. Insiders close to Sentebale told The Times that any possibility of Harry re-engaging with the charity has now been "completely extinguished." Harry had stepped down as a patron in March 2025.

Statement Harry raised concerns before stepping away from Sentebale A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told People on Friday that Harry had previously raised concerns through formal channels before stepping away from the charity. "The Duke has made multiple representations to the Charity Commission, setting out his concerns regarding Sentebale's governance and, in the interests of its beneficiary community, has urged the appropriate regulatory bodies to maintain close oversight of the charity's activities," they said.

Funding crisis Sentebale's funding crisis and public dispute aftermath Sentebale has been facing a funding crisis since Harry and his co-founder stepped down as patrons in March. Their exit came after a public dispute with Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry of bullying, racism, and misogyny, allegations he has denied. The Charity Commission later criticized the public nature of this dispute for severely impacting the charity's reputation.

Financial strain Sentebale's financial reserves and staff cuts Sentebale's financial reserves have reportedly plummeted in 2024, with just $278,000 left by December after accounting for liabilities. This is a significant drop from $2 million about 16 months earlier. The charity has warned that programs could be reduced by the end of 2026 without new funding. Additionally, staff cuts have occurred across multiple countries, including Botswana and London.