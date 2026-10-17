Racist stickers depicting man defecating target Indian community in Cessnock
World
Racist stickers targeting the Indian community have popped up in Cessnock, New South Wales.
The stickers feature a man of Indian appearance defecating on a street with the words "Is this your culture? We don't like it!" and push for "Remigration now!"
They claim that 32% of Australia's population was born overseas and single out India as being at the top of the list.
Federal MP David Repacholi urges reporting
Federal MP David Repacholi called the stickers "disgusting racist" material and urged people to report them so they can be removed quietly, without giving more attention to those behind them.
The stickers are tied to a wider anti-immigration campaign, showing up in Brisbane, just as rallies like March for Australia are about to happen.