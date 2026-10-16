Strait of Hormuz attacks reach new high amid Israel-Iran tensions
What's the story
The number of reported attacks on ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz has reached an all-time high, BBC reported. The data, analyzed by BBC Verify, was sourced from the United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), and shows that 12 vessels were attacked between October 5 and 11. This is the highest weekly number since the US-Israeli war with Iran began.
Escalating tensions
Iran's attacks and US response
Experts cited by the BBC report believe that Iran is ramping up its attacks to tighten its grip on the waterway.
The US military has increased the number of tankers it escorts through the southern part of the strait to avoid Iranian strikes.
Despite these measures, commercial traffic continues with coordinated protection from US forces and regional partners, according to a statement from the US Central Command.
Trade impact
Impact on oil shipments
The attacks have also impacted oil shipments through the strait.
On October 13, only 12.6 million barrels per day passed through, down from 15 million at the end of September. This is a far cry from a pre-war baseline of around 17 million barrels per day.
The slowdown in oil exports comes as US Navy data shows an 85% increase in vessels receiving assistance to navigate the Strait of Hormuz in early October compared to August.
Strategic shift
Iran's evolving strategy
Iran has changed its strategy to include attacks farther from the Strait of Hormuz, targeting ships near Gulf Arab states and the Gulf of Oman.
Martin Kelly, CEO of Orbital Risk Intelligence, said Iran has "evolved its strategy" in response to this loosening of its control over the strait.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's navy (IRGC) announced a "new deployment formation" across the region, indicating an expansion of their operational reach.
Escalating violence
Recent attacks and implications
Recent attacks have included a tanker hit by multiple projectiles north of Qatar on October 8, leaving several casualties.
Another tanker was attacked near Al-Jazirah al-Hamra in the UAE on October 9.
These incidents highlight the increasing distance from the Strait of Hormuz where Iranian forces are now operating, further complicating maritime security in this vital trade route.