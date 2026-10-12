Saudi Arabia: 1 killed, 11 injured in 2nd airport attack
What's the story
A projectile struck the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday night. The attack killed one Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said. Rescuers rushed the injured to various hospitals for treatment. This incident comes a day after a Houthi missile strike on the same airport killed at least 12 people and injured over 300.
Attack claims
Houthi rebels claim responsibility for attacks
The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels from Yemen have claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. The group has also targeted the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco facilities.
Yahya Saree, a military spokesperson for the Houthis, warned that the Houthi-run foreign ministry said that the situation would worsen unless Riyadh stopped its military operations and interference in Yemen.
Travel alerts
US and UK issue travel warnings
The United States has issued travel warnings for its citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia. The US aviation authorities advised American airlines to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, the UK's embassy in Saudi Arabia recommended against all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam, and other airports except Medina airport.
Military escalation
Saudi Arabia intensifies military campaign against Houthis
In response to the Houthi attacks, Saudi Arabia has intensified its military campaign against the rebels. The kingdom is backing Yemeni government forces in their fight against Houthi insurgents.
Despite these escalations, a five-day conference organized by WPC Energy started as scheduled in Riyadh on Sunday.
However, foreign officials faced uncertainty over travel arrangements due to security concerns.
Precautionary measures
Online classes for schools in Riyadh
In light of the ongoing security situation, Saudi authorities have announced a shift to online classes for schools in Riyadh from Sunday until Thursday.
This decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid heightened security concerns following the airport attacks.
The King Khalid International Airport has been closed since Saturday's deadly attack and is undergoing damage assessments and safety inspections.