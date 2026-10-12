Saudi Arabia: 1 killed, 11 injured in 2nd airport attack

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels from Yemen have claimed responsibility for the recent attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. The group has also targeted the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco facilities.

Yahya Saree, a military spokesperson for the Houthis, warned that the Houthi-run foreign ministry said that the situation would worsen unless Riyadh stopped its military operations and interference in Yemen.