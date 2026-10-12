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Home / News / World News / Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford awarded Nobel Prize in Economics 
Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford awarded Nobel Prize in Economics 
They developed new macroeconomic models

Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford awarded Nobel Prize in Economics 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 12, 2026
03:21 pm
What's the story

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford "for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilization." They developed new macroeconomic models that have significantly improved "our ability to implement effective stabilization policy."

Academy

What of Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences said

On the basis of these models, well-timed fiscal and monetary policy measures can reduce the economy's peaks and troughs, the academy said.

"The laureates' work has provided us with...stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world. With them, we are better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy," John Hassler, committee chair, said.

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Their research generated paradigm shift in stabilization policy

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Profile

Both are professors

Born in 1943 in Palo Alto, California, Hall earned his PhD in 1967 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge.

He is a professor at Stanford University, CA, USA.

Michael Woodford also earned his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1983. He is a professor at Columbia University.

They will receive the prize amount of 12 million Swedish kronor.

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Prize

This prize was not instituted by Alfred Nobel

The Nobel economics prize is officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences.

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, this prize was not instituted by Alfred Nobel.

The central bank established it in 1968 as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish industrialist and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel prizes.

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