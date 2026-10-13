Robot allegedly gropes 16-year-old in Germany, police seize it
What's the story
In a bizarre incident in Cologne, Germany, a robot was seized by the police after it allegedly groped a 16-year-old girl. The incident occurred outside a fast-food restaurant on Hohenzollernring and was reportedly livestreamed on social media by two teenagers. The suspects include the robot's owner, a 16-year-old from Wegberg, and his 19-year-old companion.
Investigation underway
Robot found hidden in boot of suspects' car
Cologne police received a report of the incident and located the suspects near the intersection of Magnusstrasse and Hohenzollernring.
The robot was found hidden in the boot of their Volkswagen car.
Officers seized the robot, as well as both the suspects' mobile phones, as part of their investigation into possible sexual harassment charges.
Robot examination
Was someone controlling robot's movements?
The police are now looking into how the robot was functioning at the time of the incident. They are also trying to determine if its movements were remotely controlled by someone.
Cologne Police said in a statement, "Officers confiscated the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects. The criminal investigation department is investigating on suspicion of sexual harassment."