Emirati royal sentenced for child neglect after cocaine binge 

Al Nahyan pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

She was sentenced to a two-year community order with rehabilitation requirements and ordered to pay a £5,000 fine and £1,000 in prosecution costs.

Al Nahyan is married into the House of Nahyan, the dynasty that has ruled Abu Dhabi for generations and from which UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes.

The family is estimated to be worth over £250 billion.