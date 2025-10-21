Ex-heavy metal drummer Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female PM 

Sanae Takaichi has made history as Japan 's first female prime minister after winning a majority in the first round of voting. The 64-year-old Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) head is known for her conservative views and admiration for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She takes over from Shigeru Ishiba and will lead a minority government with support from the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party (JIP).

LDP She became LDP leader on October 4 Takaichi's ascension comes after the LDP-Komeito coalition ended its 26-year partnership. The Buddhist-backed Komeito party had withdrawn support over concerns about funding rules and Takaichi's ultraconservative stance. This forced Takaichi to forge an alliance with the right-leaning JIP, which was signed on Monday. The former heavy metal drummer was elected the leader of the LDP on October 4 after the LDP-Komeito coalition lost their majority in the upper house election in July.

Cabinet plans Takaichi's cabinet to have 'Nordic' levels of women Takaichi has promised to appoint a cabinet with "Nordic" levels of women, which could include Satsuki Katayama as finance minister and Kimi Onoda as economic security minister. She aims to strengthen Japan's economy and reshape it for future generations. However, she opposes changing a law requiring married couples to have the same surname and supports male-only imperial succession. In the past, she had also supported aggressive monetary easing and increased government spending, echoing her mentor, former premier Shinzo Abe.