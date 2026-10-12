Yemen conflict: 1,500 flights disrupted in Saudi Arabia
What's the story
Saudi Arabia is facing massive flight disruptions with nearly 1,500 cancellations across three major airports. The chaos comes after recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport saw the most cancellations, with 436 flights called off, which is about 64% of its scheduled services. Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport and Dammam's King Fahd International Airport also witnessed significant disruptions with 115 and 63 cancellations, respectively.
Attack aftermath
98% of Riyadh's scheduled services canceled
The situation at Riyadh's airport is particularly dire, with 655 flights canceled on Sunday alone. This accounts for a staggering 98% of the airport's scheduled services.
The disruptions are a direct result of an attack on Saturday that left 13 dead and over 300 injured.
Operations at the airport were temporarily suspended following this incident.
Pilgrim plight
Umrah pilgrims stranded
The flight disruptions have also affected religious travel, leaving Umrah pilgrims stranded.
Footage from Saudi state television showed panic at Riyadh airport as a strike hit the terminal.
Bangladesh's expatriates' welfare ministry reported that around 500 Bangladeshi passengers were left stranded in Riyadh after the attack.
The chaos has also extended to international routes, with Etihad Airways and Emirates canceling flights between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Saudi destinations.
Safety warning
FAA issues warning for flights to Saudi Arabia
The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also weighed in on the precarious situation.
It issued a safety advisory to US operators to use caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia owing to military activity and possible interference with navigation systems.
This advisory is valid until December 10.