Several dead, thousands without power as winter storm hits US 

A major winter storm has hit the United States , killing at least seven people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Of the seven, at least two died of hypothermia. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of "life-threatening" conditions from Texas to New England. As of Sunday afternoon, nearly 900,000 homes were without electricity and over 10,000 flights were canceled due to the severe weather.

Widespread disruption Storm's impact felt across multiple states The storm has caused widespread disruption, with schools and roads closed across the country. Widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain, a dangerous phenomenon where cooled rain droplets freeze instantaneously on surfaces, could last for days. Meteorologist Allison Santorelli from NWS warned that "the snow and the ice will be very, very slow to melt and won't be going away any time soon."

State response Fatalities reported, emergency declarations made Louisiana's Department of Health confirmed two men died of hypothermia due to the storm. Austin's mayor also reported an "exposure-related" death. In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at least five people died but their causes are still under investigation. Nearly half of US states have declared emergencies in response to the storm's impact.

Advertisement