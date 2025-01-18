Sirens, blasts heard in Israel as projectiles launched from Yemen
What's the story
Explosions were heard over Jerusalem as sirens blared throughout the city and central Israel on Saturday morning, AFP reported.
The Israeli military confirmed that it intercepted a projectile soon after it was launched at around 10:20am local time from Yemen.
The incident came just ahead of a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Ceasefire details
Ceasefire announcement precedes projectile launch
Qatar, which is mediating between Israel and Hamas, had said the ceasefire would come into effect from 0630 GMT on Sunday.
The projectile launch is suspected to be the handiwork of Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels.
The rebels have been active since the Gaza war started in October 2023 and have warned of continued attacks if Israel fails to comply with the ceasefire terms with Hamas.
Rebel activity
Huthi rebels' history of aggression and Israel's response
The Huthi rebels, who are part of Iran's "axis of resistance," have previously targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea. They say their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians.
In December, a Huthi attack left 16 people wounded in Tel Aviv.
In retaliation for these attacks, Israel has carried out air raids on Huthi targets, including strikes in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital.