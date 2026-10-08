Tanker attacked off Qatar coast, oil tops $100 a barrel
World
A tanker was attacked off the coast of Qatar on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.
This comes as Iran threatens to close key shipping routes, causing oil prices to jump past $100 a barrel and shaking up global markets.
Attacks spike, US deploys 3rd carrier
Attacks on ships have spiked lately: at least 12 incidents were reported last week alone, targeting oil and gas tankers.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards are more active than usual, and now the US has sent a third aircraft carrier to the area.
All this is happening against a backdrop of ongoing conflict since February and extra tension with US midterm elections coming up.