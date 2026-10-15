US teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple

On the same day, he called one coworker, saying his gun jammed and left "super fast" without being seen.

Cops say he had shown up at the temple that day "to kill a significant number of Indians."

Investigators say he was armed with a modified AR-style rifle and 300 rounds of ammo, enough to fill 10 magazines for reloading, armor, gasoline cans and an assortment of swastikas.

But when he tried to open fire, the gun jammed, so he left.