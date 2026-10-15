US teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple
What's the story
A 19-year-old man, Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested in the United States for allegedly planning a mass shooting potentially targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area, Illinois. Authorities have found a manifesto with white supremacist ideologies and violent references against people of "Indian descent." The investigation started when someone reported Paporakis's plans to police. Per NBC Chicago, his alleged target was the largest Hindu temple in southwest suburban Aurora.
Legal proceedings
Paporakis charged with making a terrorist threat
Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier from Palatine, was arrested on October 11. He was charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons, including a rifle with a barrel under 16-inch.
A judge at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows ordered him detained until his next hearing on October 30.
Plot uncovered
Details of the investigation
The investigation revealed that Paporakis had shared a document detailing his mass shooting plans and images of weapons with the person who reported him.
Police said detectives examined the communications and a document titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora shooter's manifesto)," which allegedly contained extremist statements, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.
He allegedly told his coworkers that October 11 would be "a special day."
Public safety
His gun jammed
On the same day, he called one coworker, saying his gun jammed and left "super fast" without being seen.
Cops say he had shown up at the temple that day "to kill a significant number of Indians."
Investigators say he was armed with a modified AR-style rifle and 300 rounds of ammo, enough to fill 10 magazines for reloading, armor, gasoline cans and an assortment of swastikas.
But when he tried to open fire, the gun jammed, so he left.
Search
Search led to the recovery of rifle, ammo
Once home, he "searched internet trying to learn how to unjam his gun & called a colleague, informing them of (his) intent to carry out a mass shooting."
The co-worker quickly notified police of the plot.
Officers from Palatine and Mount Prospect Police Departments worked together to arrest Paporakis as he was leaving home on October 11.
A search of his residence led to the recovery of the rifle, ammunition and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.
Cops
'Every community deserves to worship without fear'
The Palatine and Mount Prospect Police Departments subsequently contacted the Aurora Police Department, which then coordinated outreach to Hindu places of worship under their jurisdiction.
"Based on information developed...detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack...potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area," the Palatine Police Department said.
Reacting, the Hindu American Foundation said, "We...urge the community to stay vigilant and report any potential threat. Every community deserves to worship without fear."