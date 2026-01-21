'They were going to go nuclear': Trump on India-Pakistan truce
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He called it one of the major accomplishments of his return to office. Speaking at a press conference, Trump said that both countries were on the verge of going nuclear, and his intervention prevented a disaster. "Pakistan and India, they were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion," he said.
Diplomatic claims
Trump claims credit for resolving '8 unendable wars'
Trump said that conflict was one of the eight "unendable" wars he ended in 10 months. He quoted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as saying, "'President Trump saved 10 million people, and maybe much more than that.' "They're both nuclear countries," he said. When asked how winning a Nobel Peace Prize would benefit everyday Americans, Trump argued his foreign policy achievements were more important than personal accolades.
Official statement
White House document highlights Trump's foreign policy achievements
The White House also highlighted the India-Pakistan truce as a major achievement. A document titled "365 WINS IN 365 DAYS: President Trump's Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity" called Trump's first year in office "the most accomplished first year of any presidential term in modern history." It cited negative net migration for the first time in 50 years and record energy production, among other accomplishments.
Controversial claims
Trump's claims about India-Pakistan truce face rejection
New Delhi has consistently rejected Trump's account of the ceasefire. The Indian government maintains that there was no third-party intervention in ending hostilities with Islamabad. Trump has made this claim around 90 times since May 10 last year, when he announced a "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan after what he called a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.