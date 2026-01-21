Trump said that both countries were on the verge of going nuclear

'They were going to go nuclear': Trump on India-Pakistan truce

By Chanshimla Varah 11:46 am Jan 21, 202611:46 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He called it one of the major accomplishments of his return to office. Speaking at a press conference, Trump said that both countries were on the verge of going nuclear, and his intervention prevented a disaster. "Pakistan and India, they were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion," he said.