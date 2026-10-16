Oregon school shooting: 3 children, teacher killed; suspect dead
What's the story
A tragic shooting incident at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, United States of America, has left three children and a teacher dead. The deceased children were aged five, eight, and 11, Al Jazeera reported. The suspected shooter is a 16-year-old Bend resident who was killed by a bystander during the attack. A seven-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher are currently hospitalized with critical injuries at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
Investigation underway
Shooter shot at locked doors to enter school
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz reportedly said the shooter forced their way into the school by shooting at locked doors.
The police are still investigating whether the suspect had any connection to the school.
Emergency services received multiple calls for help starting at 12:59pm local time, and police initiated a lockdown two minutes later.
Officers arrived on scene shortly after and confirmed that the suspect was dead.
Heroic intervention
Community member engaged shooter
Chief Krantz revealed that a community member had pursued the shooter into the school and engaged him.
This person is being hailed as a hero for their quick action, which likely prevented further loss of life.
"Moments later, an officer reported that a suspect had been shot by a community member who had seen the suspect enter the school and pursued him into the school and engaged him," he was quoted as saying.
Aftermath measures
Families of victims notified
The families of the victims have been informed about the incident. Students and staff were evacuated to a nearby church for reunification with their loved ones.
Sheila Miller from the Bend Police Department expressed her devastation over this tragic event. "This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It's devastating," she said.
Official response
FBI assisting local law enforcement in investigation
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said the agency is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation.
"We will make every resource they need available," he wrote on social media.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek also expressed her condolences and called for unity in the wake of this tragedy.
She thanked the community member who intervened during the shooting, acknowledging their emotional burden.