Pakistan: 4 dead, 30 injured as passenger train derails
What's the story
A passenger train derailed in Sher Shah city of Punjab province, Pakistan, on Tuesday. The train was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar when the accident occurred, railway spokesman Kaleem Akhtar said. Four people were killed and 30 others injured in the incident, news agency Associated Press reported Rescue teams have recovered all four bodies from the site of the accident.
Rescue efforts
Injured passengers were evacuated from the train's 14 cars
The injured passengers were evacuated from the train's 14 cars and rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Emergency responders and paramedics were also sent to the scene to assist in rescue operations.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their condolences over the tragic incident.
In separate statements, they urged authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.
Safety issues
Similar incident in 2023 killed 30 people
Pakistan's railway system has been marred by a series of accidents in the past due to underinvestment and outdated infrastructure, such as tracks and aging signal systems.
In 2023, a similar incident occurred when 10 cars of a passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring over 90 others.