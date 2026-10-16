What we know about Illinois Hindu temple neo-Nazi would-be shooter

Paporakis, who worked as a Taco Bell cashier, had told a co-worker about his two-year attack plan and recent target search.

In an eight-page manifesto titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora shooter's manifesto)," he described himself as a "sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred."

The document detailed plans to kill as many people as possible and included derogatory remarks about non-white people.