What we know about Illinois Hindu temple neo-Nazi would-be shooter
What's the story
A 19-year-old man, Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested on October 11 for plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. The suspect had been planning the attack for two years and identified himself as a white supremacist, transgender, and neo-Nazi. His plans were foiled when his AR-style rifle jammed during an attempted shooting from a car.
Manifesto details
Manifesto reveals details of the planned attack
Paporakis, who worked as a Taco Bell cashier, had told a co-worker about his two-year attack plan and recent target search.
In an eight-page manifesto titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora shooter's manifesto)," he described himself as a "sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred."
The document detailed plans to kill as many people as possible and included derogatory remarks about non-white people.
Arrest details
Intended target of the attack
Paporakis was arrested after two co-workers alerted emergency services about his threats.
He was found in a Palatine apartment complex parking lot with a rifle, magazines, around 300 rounds of ammunition, a gas can, and Nazi-themed items at his home.
The intended target is believed to be the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora but remains unconfirmed.
Legal proceedings
Charges against Paporakis and Indian government's response
Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held without bail and has been ordered to continue his hormone injections and prescribed medications.
The case has raised concerns about anti-Indian racism among Indian-American communities in the US.
India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the "racist and anti-Hindu nature" of the plot.