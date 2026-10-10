Trump appoints Katie Zacharia as new White House press secretary
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has appointed Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary. The announcement was made on Friday, October 9, after Karoline Leavitt's departure in August. Zacharia, who will now lead Trump's administration's public messaging operation ahead of the November midterm elections, is a communications adviser to Truth Social and its parent company Trump Media & Technology Group.
Endorsement details
Trump endorses new press secretary
Trump has endorsed Zacharia, calling her a "loyal and brilliant supporter" with an "unblemished record of support." He expressed confidence in her ability to deliver strong results for the country as press secretary.
Zacharia, who has been a senior communications adviser at Truth Social since June, thanked Trump for the "distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary." She promised to continue delivering strong results and communicating major wins of the administration.
Career journey
Zacharia's background and experience
Zacharia is a lawyer and a frequent commentator on conservative television networks such as Fox News and Newsmax.
She briefly served as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security under Kristi Noem earlier this year but left after two months, her LinkedIn profile states.
Before that, she was general counsel for Fix California, a conservative advocacy group founded by Trump ally Richard Grenell.
Upcoming responsibilities
Challenges ahead for new press secretary
As press secretary, Zacharia will be responsible for briefing journalists and fielding questions about administration policies.
Her appointment comes at a politically challenging time for Trump, with his approval rating falling to 32%, the lowest of his political career.
The new press secretary will be key in explaining and defending administration policies during the final stretch of the campaign.
Transition details
Leavitt's departure and new role at Fox News
Zacharia's appointment comes after Leavitt, who was the youngest White House press secretary in US history at 27, left the administration after having her second child.
Leavitt will join Fox News as an on-air contributor starting in November.
At the time of her exit, Trump praised her for doing a "fantastic job" in the role.