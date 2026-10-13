Houthis 'misbehaving very badly,' says Trump after attacks
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has slammed Yemen's Houthi rebels for their recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying the group is "misbehaving very badly." Speaking to reporters, Trump said he doesn't know how these attacks may affect the upcoming US midterm elections. However, he reiterated his stance that Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon. "I just know Iran will never have a nuclear weapon... They're never going to have a nuclear weapon," he said.
Potential intervention
US to consider joining Saudi Arabia in military operations
The Houthi militia has carried out several attacks on key airports in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport and King Fahd International Airport.
In light of these incidents, Trump said Washington might consider joining Saudi Arabia in military operations against the Houthis.
"We just found out about the recent attack; we'll make a decision," he told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
Missile interception
Saudi-led coalition intercepted 2 ballistic missiles
The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait airbase in Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki announced the interception on social media platform X.
The Civil Defence agency of Saudi Arabia also advised residents in Khamis Mushait Governorate to stay alert for potential threats.
Later, they confirmed that the danger had passed and provided an emergency helpline.
Attack claims
Houthis attacked Saudi airports earlier this month
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Khamis Mushait airbase with a ballistic missile and drone.
The group had previously attacked King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, killing three people and injuring 36.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) temporarily suspended airport operations to assess damage and conduct safety inspections.