Trump calls Nobel laureate Pillay 'hater,' says prize demeaned
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has shared a post criticizing South African jurist and 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay. The post, originally by Schoenlaw, accused Pillay of being a "hater of America and Israel." It also slammed the Nobel Committee for awarding her the prize, claiming she had done nothing to promote peace.
Award controversy
Trump shares post calling Pillay a 'hater'
Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting peace and international law.
The award was announced by Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes in Oslo, Norway.
However, Trump shared a post on his platform Truth Social calling Pillay a "hater" and saying the award had been demeaned.
Investigation criticism
Post accuses Pillay of celebrating terrorists, rewarding Hamas
The post read, "Today the Nobel Committee shamed itself beyond repair and demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize by giving it to the UN's Navi Pillay."
The post also accused Pillay of celebrating terrorists and rewarding Hamas. It criticized her investigation into allegations of genocide in Gaza.
The post further claimed that she has no credibility and has never done anything to foster peace.
Award details
Who is Navi Pillay?
Pillay is an 85-year-old South African jurist with Indian Tamil roots. She has served as a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 12 million Swedish crowns (about $1.2 million), will be awarded to her in Oslo on December 10.