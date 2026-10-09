US won't attack Iran before midterm elections, says Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has ruled out any military action against Iran before the upcoming midterm elections on November 3. He made this announcement while campaigning for Republican candidates. "The US will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," he said in a social media post.
Future uncertainty
Trump hints at post-election escalation
Despite ruling out any pre-election military action, Trump hinted at a possible escalation after the elections.
He has threatened that a post-midterm election escalation in the seven-month-old war remains a viable option.
"I think the deal isn't really something that I want to do, but they're willing to offer us anything to stop," he said during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas.
Agreement collapse
US-Iran ceasefire collapsed within weeks
The US and Iran had signed a short-lived interim agreement in June, which aimed to establish a 60-day ceasefire and framework for a permanent peace deal.
However, the deal collapsed within weeks as military actions resumed and disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz intensified.
Negotiations have been stalled since Trump publicly rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the strait under certain conditions.
Negotiation standstill
Iran received US counterproposal
Despite the stalled negotiations, Iran has received a US counterproposal. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would respond formally within days.
Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff continues indirect negotiations with Iranian officials.
The situation is further complicated by Saudi Arabia and Yemen's government military campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, another important trade route for oil and goods.
Military buildup
US bolsters military presence in region
The US has increased its military presence in the region with reports of a third aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, possibly arriving by the end of October.
This comes as USS Abraham Lincoln was due to arrive at its home port in San Diego after a record-long deployment.
The USS George Washington replaced it in August, while another carrier, USS George HW Bush, has been deployed for about six months.