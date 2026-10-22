Trump now says he should have won Pulitzer
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has now claimed that he deserved a Pulitzer Prize for his writing, still miffed over missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize. "I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing, too," Trump told the crowd at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, South Carolina, on Wednesday.
Media criticism
'I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing, too'
He went on to say that those who received the award for their coverage on Russia "had it wrong."
"The people that got it shouldn't have gotten it, you know? They got a Pulitzer Prize for their accurate and wonderful writing on the subject of Russia, Russia, Russia. But they had it wrong. They all had it wrong," he added.
Nobel
'They gave Pulitzer Prize to a young lady'
He then turned to the Nobel Peace Prize topic but appeared to confuse it with the Pulitzer.
"I settled all these wars and they gave the wonderful peace prize, right? Does anybody know the name of that peace prize? They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady, I think she is 80 years old, who nobody has heard of," he said, referring to Navi Pillay.
Social media reaction
Social media users mock Trump's Pulitzer claim
Trump's claim of deserving a Pulitzer Prize was met with derision on social media. Users questioned his writing credentials and mocked his criticism of award-winning journalists.
One commenter wrote, "A man who couldn't write a children's book thinks he deserves the Pulitzer?"
Another user took a dig at Trump's speaking style, saying, "Trump wants a Pulitzer for writing? The man treats the English language like a hostage and his sentences need a search party."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Wow Trump is just making huge gaffes during this speech:— Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2026
They gave the wonderful peace prize, right? Does anybody know the name of that peace prize? They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady pic.twitter.com/fwHt26iD3l
Award recognition
Pulitzer Prizes awarded to journalism that scrutinized Trump administration
The 2026 Pulitzer Prizes recognized journalism that examined the policies and consequences of Trump's administration.
The Washington Post was awarded for its coverage of federal agency restructuring under Trump's administration.
The Wall Street Journal was recognized for investigative reporting that led to the release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The Chicago Tribune also received an award for its reporting on the immigration enforcement operation in Chicago under Trump's administration.