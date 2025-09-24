United States President Donald Trump has made a controversial claim about autism in Cuba. Speaking at an event, he said, "I mean, there's a rumor, and I don't know if it's so or not, that Cuba, they don't have Tylenol because they don't have the money for Tylenol. And they have virtually no autism, OK." However, Cuban doctors have refuted Trump's claims, stating that autism does exist on the island and is treated by their state-run medical system.

Treatment initiatives Cuba actively treating autism Per CNN, Cuba has been actively treating autism through specialized clinics and awareness campaigns. The island even offers unique therapies like dolphin-assisted swimming for foreign patients who can afford it. The country reports lower autism rates than developed countries, but Cuban health professionals admit this could be due to limited resources for diagnosis. Dr. Osmara Delgado Sanchez emphasized the importance of understanding and supporting autistic individuals on Autism Awareness Day, saying, "Every autistic person is unique."

Prevalence rates What does WHO say? According to the World Health Organization, autism prevalence in Cuba is 0.36 cases per 10,000 people. However, this figure may not reflect the true extent of the condition due to limited diagnostic resources. The WHO noted that "the prevalence of autism in many low- and middle-income countries is unknown." Despite financial constraints, Cuba prioritizes autism treatment with about 300 specialized health professionals across seven centers dedicated to caring for autistic patients, Sánchez told the state-run website Cubadebate on April 2.