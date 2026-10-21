'Quiet, are you sick person?': Trump berates journalist 

In response to Feinberg's question, Trump replied, "Because it's a lot of money."

When Feinberg tried to ask about changes to East Potomac Park, Trump interrupted him, saying, "Quiet, quiet."

He then asked the reporter, "What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person?" to which Feinberg replied, "Not that I know of, sir."

Vance intervened during this exchange and called Feinberg's question "dishonest," claiming some types of fraud were not covered by the False Claims Act.