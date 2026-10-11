'Get new leader': Trump after Zelenskyy's Russia-US diesel deal criticism
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has suggested that it's "time for Ukraine to get a new president." His comment came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized a US-Russia diesel deal. The agreement allows Russia to export millions of tons of diesel to the US, which Zelenskyy believes would fund Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. He called it a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Presidential response
Trump tells Ukraine to get a new leader
Responding to Zelenskyy's criticism, Trump said the Ukrainian leader "wants to make problems for the world" by continuing attacks on Russian refineries.
He added, "He'd better damn well stop," and suggested Ukraine should "get a new leader who can make a deal."
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the country has been under martial law, and elections are suspended.
Fuel agreement
US-Russia diesel deal ahead of midterm elections
The US-Russia diesel deal is part of Trump's efforts to bring down skyrocketing fuel prices ahead of midterm elections.
The average price of diesel in the US has risen to $6.28 a gallon, up from last month's average of $5.94 and last year's $3.68.
Under the deal, Russia would initially release 300,000 tons of diesel "to the American and global marketplace," with more shipments planned depending on refinery conditions.
Global response
Zelenskyy reaches out to allies; UK PM suggests energy ceasefire
In light of the deal, Zelenskyy has reached out to allies seeking "real decisions to protect lives in Ukraine" and European security.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed his "complete solidarity" with Zelenskyy and suggested an "immediate energy ceasefire."
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also criticized the deal, saying it gives Moscow more revenue for war efforts.
Escalating conflict
Diesel production in Russia has dropped by an estimated 30%
The deal comes as Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Diesel production in Russia has dropped by an estimated 30% due to Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries.
Trump had previously called for new elections in Ukraine, suggesting voters should have the option to replace Zelensky.
However, under martial law since 2022, elections remain suspended in Ukraine.