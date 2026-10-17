Trump waives sanctions on Russia, brings relief to India, China
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has waived several sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports, bringing relief to India and China. The move comes a day before the tariffs were set to take effect under a bill signed by Trump last month. In an executive order released late Friday, Trump stated that the pause is in the "national interest" of the United States.
Tariff threat
Trump had 1 month to impose tariffs under new legislation
The legislation, titled 'Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' was named after late Senator Lindsey Graham.
It had given Trump a month to impose 100% tariffs on goods from the top five buyers of Russian crude: China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.
The bill also authorized sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials in his government.
Trade tensions
New sanctions could have threatened India's exports to the US
India and the US had strained ties last year when Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports of Russian crude.
However, these tariffs were removed in February 2026 under a US-India trade framework.
The new sanctions could have threatened India's exports to the US, which are currently subject to a 10% tariff for not curbing forced labor imports.
Energy security
India diversifies energy sources amid tariff threat
Despite the threat of new tariffs, India's External Affairs Ministry stated that the country has remained committed to ensuring energy security for its population.
It had also stated earlier that India will continue to diversify its energy sources based on market dynamics.
High-level discussions have also taken place between Indian officials and US interlocutors regarding the potential impact of India's oil trade with Russia on bilateral relations and global energy markets.
Policy shift
Trump's deal with Russia irks Zelensky
Trump's executive order comes amid a warming relationship with Russia and public criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Last week, he announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for diesel supplies to the US. The deal involves immediate supply of over 300,000 tons of diesel from Russia.
Zelenskyy has criticized this deal as "unworthy" and a "weak decision," alleging that Moscow is thanking Trump for making the deal by attacking Ukraine.