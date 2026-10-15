UK universities withdraw offers after government tightens student visa rules

The crackdown is aimed at stopping misuse of student visas, and it's already making waves.

Applications from countries like Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and India are being withdrawn in much higher numbers: Pakistan saw a jump from 3% to nearly 41% this year.

Schools like the University of Sunderland are now cutting back on recruiting from these regions.

As Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International (UUKi), put it, "Many refusals appear to rest on flawed, inconsistent and highly subjective reasoning, forcing universities to withdraw offers at scale to avoid breaching compliance thresholds."