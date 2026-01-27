US, India launch joint working group against drug trafficking

The United States and India have launched a joint initiative to tackle drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. The first meeting of the US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group took place in Washington, DC, from January 20-21. The White House released an official statement detailing that the purpose of this meeting was to strengthen bilateral cooperation against global drug challenges.

Joint commitment US and India commit to eradicating narco-terrorism The Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) stressed the commitment of both nations' leaders. "President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are committed to eradicating narco-terrorism," she said. Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra also emphasized New Delhi's focus on drug trafficking and precursor chemical diversion while balancing enforcement with legitimate trade facilitation.

Action plan Executive working group aims for tangible outcomes The Executive Working Group, co-chaired by ONDCP's Acting Deputy Director Debbie Seguin and Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Monika Ashish Batra, aimed to deliver measurable outcomes. The group is focused on dismantling illicit drug production and trafficking, securing the pharmaceutical supply chain, and adopting a whole-of-government approach. "Both countries committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation to dismantle the illegal production and trafficking of illicit drugs," the official statement read.

