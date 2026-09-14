US secretly extracts alleged child-porn possessor diplomat out of UK

The operation has sparked anger among British politicians, with Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty accusing the US of "protecting pedophiles."

He alleged that the US conducted a raid on British soil without jurisdiction and used military resources to transport the suspect back.

According to the BBC, it is understood that the individual worked at the US embassy in Vauxhall, southwest London, and, despite not being a diplomat, enjoyed the umbrella of diplomatic protection.

He was flown back on a commercial flight.