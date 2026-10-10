US suspends 8 Indian technology companies from PERM program
India and the US are facing some friction right now. The US just suspended eight technology companies, including TCS and Infosys, from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) program, making life trickier for thousands of Indian professionals hoping for green cards.
Existing H-1B visas and the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents aren't affected, but future applications could get complicated.
JD Vance remark draws India's ire
Things got even tenser after US Vice President JD Vance called foreign workers "foreign indentured servants," which India's Ministry of External Affairs called "offensive," reminding everyone that Indian professionals are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem.
Meanwhile, trade talks have stalled, with both sides admitting progress has flatlined, though diplomatic conversations are expected to continue.