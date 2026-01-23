Russia, Ukraine, US hold trilateral peace talks for 1st time

For the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine are holding trilateral peace talks. The two-day meeting is being held in Abu Dhabi and comes after an "extremely frank" meeting between United States President Donald Trump 's envoys and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Russia Kremlin talks 'exceptionally substantive' Yury Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, described the talks as "exceptionally substantive, constructive, and, I would say, extremely frank and confidential." However, he cautioned that without resolving the territorial issue, a long-term settlement is unlikely. He also stated that Russia will continue to pursue its objectives "on the battlefield, where the Russian Armed Forces hold the strategic initiative," until an agreement is reached.

Meeting details Key issues and participants in the trilateral talks The primary sticking point is the future of territory in Ukraine's east, with Moscow showing no signs of relenting on its hardline demands. The Kremlin said on Friday that any agreement to stop the war would require Kyiv's soldiers to withdraw from the territory. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated this demand, saying, "Russia's position is well known... Ukraine and the Ukrainian armed forces have to leave the territory of Donbas."

Territorial disputes Ukrainian President's stance on territorial issues Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also acknowledged that territorial disputes are a key issue. He said peace proposals were "nearly ready," but emphasized that Ukraine wouldn't give up land it has defended since 2022. The talks come after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where they discussed the ongoing conflict and potential solutions.

Diplomatic efforts Zelenskyy calls meeting a 'step' Speaking with reporters over WhatsApp on Friday morning, Zelenskyy described the Donbas issue as "key," adding that it will be discussed by the trilateral group in Abu Dhabi in the days ahead. He stated that the Ukrainian team will be led by Rustem Umerov, his top negotiator. Zelenskyy described the trilateral meeting as "a step," adding, "We are not standing still."