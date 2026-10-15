US considering using 'mother of all bombs' against Iran: Report
What's the story
The United States military is considering the use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), also known as the "mother of all bombs," against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, multiple US officials familiar with the matter told CNN. This would be a significant escalation in the conflict should President Donald Trump decide to resume combat operations before or after the midterm elections. The MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in America's arsenal.
Political backdrop
Trump feels pressure from Republicans to end war
Trump is under pressure to end the unpopular war, with Republicans fearing a political backlash in the upcoming midterm elections.
Despite ongoing military operations, there seems to be no sign of a negotiated resolution after more than six months of US bombing.
While some administration figures see the war as won, Trump has been cautious and said there is still unfinished business in Iran.
Strategic discussions
White House advisers have held several meetings
CNN reported that over the past few weeks, White House advisers have held several meetings to consider various options for Iran.
In public, Trump has announced publicly that he would not take new actions before the midterms, but several advisers said privately they did not know if that was a definitive statement or one that could change before Election Day.
Effectiveness concerns
Trump orders military to develop additional strike packages
One of the sources said Trump has ordered the military to develop additional strike packages against Iranian targets that include "a lot of energy infrastructure" and the potential use of a MOAB.
Another source said plans include strikes on Iranian nuclear sites like Pickaxe Mountain, where Tehran is suspected of storing components of its nuclear program.
Military plans for striking Iranian nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, also explicitly call for using the MOAB.
Doubts
Doubts about the MOAB's effectiveness
But there are doubts about the MOAB's effectiveness against deep underground targets like Pickaxe Mountain, believed to be fortified by layers of granite.
The bomb is designed for area clearance, not deep penetration. Its massive blast radius raises concerns about civilian casualties if used near populated areas.
However, it could serve as a psychological weapon to alter the conflict's status quo without restarting full combat operations.