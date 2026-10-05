US withdraws long-range bombers from UK base after new threat
What's the story
The United States has pulled all long-range bombers from the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in the United Kingdom back to their home stations. A US official confirmed this move, citing an unspecified new threat. The decision comes after British authorities arrested several individuals over an alleged Iranian plot targeting the UK airbase.
Arrests made
British police arrested 5 men on terror charges
On September 27, British police arrested five men on terror and explosives offenses near the airbase.
The suspects, aged between 23 and 25, were released on bail after no explosives were found.
President Donald Trump criticized their release, saying "I wouldn't have done that."
A British-Iranian dual national was also arrested on October 1 for suspected terrorist activities.
Foreign involvement
British PM hints at Iran's involvement
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has hinted at Iran's involvement in the incident, saying there are "strong indications" of their participation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also suggested "the hands of a foreign actor" were involved but did not elaborate further.
Iran has denied any role in the incident and called the accusations baseless.
It has also summoned the British ambassador in Tehran, Iranian state media reported Thursday.
Redeployment details
Pentagon confirms withdrawal of bombers
A Pentagon official confirmed that the US Air Force's bombers, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, have been moved back to their home stations.
The official emphasized that operational security prevented them from confirming this earlier but assured that America's bomber force remains ready for global strike capabilities.
Two Pentagon sources told NBC News that at least 12 bombers that had just arrived as part of a rotation to the base were quickly withdrawn.
Strategic base
RAF Fairford is a key base for US military operations
RAF Fairford is a key base for US military operations in Europe. It is home to the US 501st Combat Support Wing and the 420th Air Base Squadron, its website states.
The base serves as "the preferred bomber forward operating location in Europe for US Air Force Global Strike Command."