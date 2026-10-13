Pakistan: Officer checks woman's bag, sniffs items on train
What's the story
A video of a police officer in Pakistan inspecting and allegedly sniffing a tourist's belongings on a train has sparked controversy online. The incident took place on the Green Line train between Lahore and Karachi, involving Malaysian traveler Aemon and German woman Luiza. The couple was traveling in a first-class AC compartment when they were subjected to unusual security checks by the police officer.
Inspection details
Details of the incident
Initially, officials checked their tickets and passports, taking photos of the documents.
However, about 10 minutes later, a police officer returned to their compartment and began inspecting their belongings.
The officer frisked Aemon before asking Luiza to stand up for a check.
He then opened her bag and examined its contents, including clothes, socks, and a makeup kit, while sniffing some items.
Public response
Passport checks routine, but officer's actions intrusive: Netizens
After Aemon shared the video on Instagram, it raised questions about whether such inspections are normal in Pakistan.
While passport checks may be routine, the officer's actions have been criticized as intrusive and humiliating.
One user compared his behavior to that of a sniffer dog, while another called it harassment and demanded action against him.
Mixed reactions
Some users defended the officer's actions
While many criticized the officer's actions, some defended them.
One user wrote that international tourists sometimes bring some ice and caffeine with them, and the officer was just doing his job.
Another said it was fine for officers to check items for safety reasons.
However, no official explanation has been given for this inspection or why such measures were taken after initial document checks.