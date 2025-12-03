'We value...ties': Russia ratifies key defense pact with India

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has ratified a crucial military logistics agreement with India, NDTV reported. The move comes just days ahead of President Vladimir Putin 's visit to New Delhi on December 4-5. The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) pact was signed on February 18 and was sent to the Duma last week by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for ratification.

Pact details RELOS pact to enhance military cooperation The RELOS agreement outlines the procedure for sending military formations, warships, and military aircraft between Russia and India. It also provides for their mutual logistical support. The agreement will be used during joint exercises, training missions, humanitarian aid operations, disaster relief efforts after natural or man-made disasters, and other agreed-upon situations.

Diplomatic remarks 'Strategic and comprehensive' relations with India: Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, stressed the importance of Moscow's ties with New Delhi during the plenary session where the document was adopted. "Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations," he said.