What is 'mother of all bombs' US considering against Iran?
What's the story
The United States' White House and Pentagon have reportedly prepared plans to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), also known as the "mother of all bombs," against Iran. The plans include possible strikes on energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, according to CBS News and CNN. The MOAB weighs over 9525kg and is designed to create a massive blast over a large area.
Target speculation
Possible targets include Iranian military sites
According to the CNN report, possible targets for the MOAB include energy infrastructure and the suspected nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain.
Additionally, CBS News stated that plans were drawn up to target Iranian military sites.
A Pentagon official told CBS News, "The Department of War plans for a wide range of operational scenarios to execute Presidential and Secretary level direction and to ensure mission success in any operational environment."
Official stance
We don't comment on sensitive military plans: White House
A White House spokesperson said they do not comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.
The spokesperson added, "President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."
However, Trump had recently said the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections and spoke of "productive conversations" with Tehran without providing details.
Bomb concerns
MOAB was 1st used in Trump's 1st presidency
The MOAB was first used in combat during Trump's first presidency in April 2017 against an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan.
However, its effectiveness against deeply buried targets like Pickaxe Mountain is questionable, as the bomb detonates before hitting the ground.
Its potential use against energy infrastructure could raise concerns about civilian casualties near populated areas.
Strategic option
Conflict between US and Iran has dragged on for months
Military planners have considered using the MOAB as a way to increase pressure on Tehran.
However, officials have questioned whether additional strikes alone would achieve Washington's broader objectives or force Iran to capitulate.
The reports come as the Trump administration weighs its options in a conflict that has dragged on for over six months, with no clear diplomatic breakthrough in sight.