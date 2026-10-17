Trump fires press secretary Katie Zacharia after 5 days

Zacharia's appointment as press secretary had been controversial from the start.

She had previously worked as a senior communications adviser at Trump's media company and was briefly deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

However, her legal credentials were questioned after her first press briefing, where she stumbled over words and took only three questions.

In one of her stumbles, she mistakenly referred to her husband as "my president" before correcting herself.