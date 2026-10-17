Trump fires press secretary Katie Zacharia after 5 days
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has fired Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary just five days into her tenure, media reports stated. The decision came after Trump publicly asked Zacharia to reconsider taking up the job, citing unfair treatment by the media. "I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly," he said, adding that he believed she was "brutalized by the media."
Controversial start
Zacharia's controversial appointment as press secretary
Zacharia's appointment as press secretary had been controversial from the start.
She had previously worked as a senior communications adviser at Trump's media company and was briefly deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.
However, her legal credentials were questioned after her first press briefing, where she stumbled over words and took only three questions.
In one of her stumbles, she mistakenly referred to her husband as "my president" before correcting herself.
Legal credentials
Zacharia's admission of not having a law license
During an interview, Zacharia admitted to failing the bar exam and not having a law license in the United States.
She explained her decision not to take the exam was based on her move to China.
Despite these controversies, Trump stood by his choice of Zacharia as press secretary.
"I want her to have a good life," he said when asked if he had dismissed her from the position.
Departure aftermath
'It was an honor to work for him': Zacharia
After her departure, Zacharia praised Trump as a "kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man." She added it was an honor to work for him.
However, her exit has raised questions about Trump's hiring decisions and the vetting process for high-profile positions in his administration.
Zacharia has reportedly been the senior communications adviser at the Trump Media & Technology Group since June and spent two months as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.